Motorcyclist Killed In Anambra Auto Crash

A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist was Tuesday killed in an auto crash that occurred at Building Materials junction, Obunike by Onitsha-Awka expressway, in Anambra State.

The crash was between a truck and a motorcycle, our correspondent gathered.

The sector public education officer of the FRSC in the state, Margrette Onabe, confirmed the incident.

She said the accident involved ‘a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number ASB280ZH belonging to DO GOOD Transport Company with fleet number 82, and an unidentified driver of Haojue motor bike with registration number QD618URU’.

She said, “The probable cause of the crash was route violation. The truck driver drove against traffic and hit the bike rider and crashed. He abandoned his truck and ran away with two of his passengers in the truck. Four male adults were involved in the crash.”

According to her, FRSC personnel from RS5.33 Nteje took the dead victim to Iyienu Hospital, Ogidi, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and her corpse deposited at same hospital Mortuary.”