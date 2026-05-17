Trump Committed To Defending Christians In Nigeria, U.S. Congressman Says

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United States Congressman Riley Moore has praised President Donald Trump for what he described as a strong commitment to protecting Christian communities in Nigeria, following a joint U.S.–Nigerian operation that killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, identified as ISIS’ second-in-command globally.

In a statement posted on X, Moore said President Trump was “laser focused on defending our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria against the slaughter and martyrdom they’ve faced at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists,” adding that the strike sends “a clear message” that those targeting innocent Christians “will be hunted down and brought to justice.”

The joint operation targeted al-Minuki’s compound in the Lake Chad Basin region of northeastern Nigeria, an area affected by repeated insurgent attacks linked to extremist groups. He was killed along with several of his lieutenants.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and United States President Donald Trump both confirmed the success of the mission. Both U.S. Africa Command and the Nigerian military confirmed no casualties on either side.

Saturday’s strike followed months of pressure from Moore urging the Trump administration to take stronger action over attacks against Christians in Nigeria.

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Just days before the operation, he had called on the administration to take what he described as “forceful action” following fresh attacks in the Middle Belt region, particularly in Plateau State, accusing the Nigerian government of failing to act on early warnings ahead of the attacks.

In February, he submitted a report proposing a bilateral U.S.–Nigeria security agreement, sanctions against those he described as violators of religious rights, and a broader counterterrorism framework.

He had earlier written to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging immediate action over what he described as systematic attacks on Christians in parts of Nigeria, which he called “the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.”