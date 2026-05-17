Talks Underway For Real Madrid Return, Mourinho Confirms

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Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that discussions are ongoing over a possible return to Real Madrid, following weeks of speculation linking him with the Spanish giants.

Speaking after Benfica’s latest outing, Mourinho admitted there has been contact between Real Madrid and his representatives, although no formal offer has been made directly to him.

“There is something,” Mourinho told reporters.

“My future should be decided this week. I have a proposal from Benfica. I don’t have a proposal from Real Madrid. But at the same time, we cannot hide that there is something happening.”

The former Real Madrid coach explained that discussions have so far been handled by his long-time agent Jorge Mendes and officials of the Spanish club.

“So far, there have only been talks between Real Madrid and Jorge Mendes, not with me,” Mourinho clarified.

“But none of us are naive, and there are conversations between Jorge, the president, and the club’s management.”

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The comments come amid reports of growing uncertainty at the Santiago Bernabeu after another difficult campaign for Real Madrid.

The club reportedly endured a turbulent season marked by dressing-room tensions, disappointing performances, and failure to secure major silverware, increasing pressure on the club hierarchy.

Spanish media reports suggest club president Florentino Perez now sees Mourinho as a leading candidate to take charge again, ahead of other reported contenders including Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps.

Despite the speculation, Mourinho insisted that no agreement has been reached.

“I will personally speak to Real Madrid next week, and I’ll make my decision then,” he said.

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The 63-year-old also stressed that he remains content at Benfica, where he is said to have received an attractive contract renewal offer.

“I was happy every day at Benfica,” Mourinho said. “There’s a 99 percent chance I’ll stay because I have a contract and a renewal offer that my agent says is excellent.”

However, his latest remarks are expected to further intensify speculation over a possible return to the Spanish capital.

When asked directly about Real Madrid, Mourinho responded with a smile: “I want Real Madrid to win their game tomorrow. That’s all I have to say.”