Mullally To Be Enthroned As First Female Anglican Archbishop

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Dame Sarah Mullally will be enthroned on March 25, 2026, as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, becoming the first woman to lead the Church of England in its 1,400-year history.

The ceremony, to be held at Canterbury Cathedral, marks the formal beginning of her ministry as spiritual head of the Church and a leading figure in the global Anglican Communion.

Ahead of the service, Mullally said it would reflect inclusivity, noting it would have “women’s voices right the way through it.”

About 2,000 guests are expected to attend, including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, representing King Charles III. Nurses and carers from Canterbury will also be present, reflecting Mullally’s background in healthcare.

A former nurse, she began her career in 1980 and became England’s youngest chief nursing officer in 1999 before being ordained as a priest in 2002. She later became the first female Bishop of London in 2018.

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Her elevation follows a long history of male leadership dating back to St Augustine in 597 AD, with women only allowed to become priests in the Church of England from 1994.

Reflecting on her appointment, she said: “Once I try and get my head around being the archbishop, I recognise the significance of being the first female archbishop, but I am also aware of the women that have supported me in my ministry.”

The enthronement, a symbolic installation will begin with Mullally knocking on the cathedral’s West Door before taking an oath on the Saint John’s Bible and being seated in both the Cathedral Chair and the historic Chair of St Augustine.

Her appointment has drawn mixed reactions within the Anglican Communion. Henry Ndukuba of the Church of Nigeria described it as “a devastating one,” citing doctrinal concerns and opposition to female leadership.

Mullally is also expected to face broader challenges, including debates over same-sex unions and scrutiny around safeguarding following the resignation of her predecessor, Justin Welby.

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Addressing accountability, she said: “Light should be shone on all our actions. And the more senior we are, the more light should be shone. That is absolutely right.”

Her enthronement marks a historic milestone for the Church of England and signals a new chapter as it navigates internal divisions and calls for reform.