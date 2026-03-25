TCN Demolishes Structures Blocking Kaduna Power Line

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has removed residential and commercial buildings encroaching on the corridor of a 330kV transmission line in the Kudenda area of Kaduna.

This was disclosed in a statement released via TCN’s X handle on Wednesday.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning Agency (KASUPDA) and supported by the security agency

TCN said the action was necessary to safeguard the integrity of the national grid.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Kaduna Region, enforced Right-of-Way (RoW) compliance through a demolition exercise carried out along the Kudenda axis of the Mando–Mando 330kV Double Circuit Transmission Line on March 23, 2026.

“The exercise was necessitated by the presence of illegal residential and commercial structures encroaching on the statutory Right-of-Way designated for the proposed Kudenda–Mando Double Circuit line.

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“TCN, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Urban and Regional Planning Agency (KASUPDA) and security agencies, removed the encroaching structures, an essential step in safeguarding the integrity of the national grid,” the statement said.

TCN claimed that all Project Affected Persons (PAPs) within the corridor were duly compensated in 2021 but failed to vacate the area.

“Following a thorough verification process to ensure all legal obligations were met, TCN proceeded with the exercise to secure the project site and ensure the safe and efficient transmission of bulk electricity,” it added.

The development comes amid ongoing challenges facing Nigeria’s power transmission infrastructure.

Last year, TCN confirmed the collapse of one of its critical transmission towers in Kaduna State, attributing the incident to severe weather and vandalism.

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The affected structure, Tower No. 7, located along the Kaduna Town Line I and II in Rigasa Community, collapsed on September 18 after a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds.

In a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, the incident disrupted bulk power transmission to several Kaduna Electric distribution load centres, particularly in parts of Kaduna South.

The disruption led to partial outages, prompting emergency response measures by the company.

TCN has also continued to grapple with widespread vandalism of its infrastructure across the country.

Just last week, Tower T99 along the Ughelli/Benin 330kV Transmission Line collapsed on March 15, 2026, due to vandalism.

The incident, discovered during a routine patrol at Coconut Village in Effurun LGA of Warri, Delta State, followed a line trip.

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The company had earlier reported that over 18 transmission towers were vandalised between January 9 and 14, 2025, across Rivers, Abia, and Kano states, significantly disrupting power transmission nationwide.

In another statement, Ndidi Mbah detailed the scale of the damage and its impact on Nigeria’s power infrastructure, highlighting ongoing threats to the national grid.