Music Star Banky W Wins PDP House Of Reps Ticket

After failing to clinch a seat in Lagos State House of Assembly in 2019, Nigerian music star turned politician, Banky W, has won the PDP House of Representative primaries for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

An aide of the singer, Kennedy Salami, told journalists that Banky W had a landslide victory on Monday in the just concluded primary election.

“We have just concluded the elections and he has won. We secured the ticket for the House of Representatives of Eti-Osa PDP. So, we are moving on to the next. It was a landslide; we won 28 to 3 votes,” he said.

The music star had announced on social media in April that he was once again aiming to represent the people of Eti-Osa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

He had tweeted, “We must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we prefer for it to be. In 2019, we planted the seed.

“In 2023, by the grace of God, and with your support, we will win the seat. The time for just talking is over. It’s time to #TalkAndDo. I hope I can count on you. We move.”