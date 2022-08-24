‘My Darling Mama Ibeji’ – Funke Akindele’s Estranged Husband Celebrates Her On 45th Birthday

By Justina Simon
Funke-Akindele
Funke Akindele

Nigerian songwriter and rapper, Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello, has celebrated his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, on her 45th birthday.

Bello shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he supposedly gave the actress some flowers for her birthday.

The rapper recently announced that he had separated from the ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ producer with whom he has two kids.

But their separation did not deter Bello from sending her his birthday wishes.

He wrote in an Instagram post: “Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji @funkejenifaakindele. I pray our children to embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day, celebrate and live to the fullest. Long life and prosperity.”

Amid reports of their marital crisis, Akindele was declared as the running mate of the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran.

Bello and Akindele got married in 2016 and welcomed a set of twins in 2018.
The rapper had fathered three children from three different women before settling down with the actress.

Bello, in June, announced his separation from Akindele, stating that issues “beyond repair” caused the marriage to hit the rocks.

He had said, “The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.”

