NCC Reshuffles As Reuben Muoka Named Public Affairs Director

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced a minor reshuffle of officers as Reuben Mouka replaces Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde as the new Director of Public Affairs.

Adinde who has served for years has been redeployed to the special duty unit of the NCC. He us now the Director, Special Units

Muoka is a veteran ICT journalist and public relations practitioner is the immediate past Director of Special Duties Department.

His appointment took effect from Monday, June 20, 2022.

Muoka had earlier worked in the Public Affairs Unit as a Principal Officer for several years before being redeployed to the special duty and economic policy and analysis departments during the first term of Professor Umar Danbatta as Executive Vice Chairman (EVC).

Between 2009 to 2015, he was the Head of Media and Public Relations in the Commission.

He has also chaired the League of Communications Correspondence which was created in 1988 to help ICT journalists become professionals.