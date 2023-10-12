NCC Restores Regulatory Services to Globacom After Clearing License Debt

By Ukpe Philip

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) said Globacom Limited has cleared the spectrum license fees and other debts it owed the Commission.

The regulator announced that it has consequently restored the regulatory services of the telecom company owned by billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga.

The Commission made the disclosure in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

The NCC said it has “restored regulatory services to one of its licensees, Globacom Limited after it successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations to the Commission for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

“The Commission has also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.”

The NCC said the regulatory service of Globacom was withdrawn following the debt which had lingered.

“The Commission had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled “Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations.

“The suspension of regulatory services to Globacom was automatically reinstated after it failed to meet the conditions for the earlier withdrawal.”

