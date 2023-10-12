Osun Church Collapse Leaves 2 Dead, Four Critically Injured

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than two people were killed and four critically injured in Ikirun, Osun State, on Wednesday when a church under construction collapsed.

The building collapsed at around 6:45 p.m. in the Eweta area of Ikirun while workers were on site.

Advertisement

One person died at the scene, along with the owner of the building, while four others were trapped under the rubble.

The trapped persons were rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson of the Osun NSCDC Command, Kehinde Adeleke, who confirmed the incident, said all four of the rescued persons were in critical condition at the time of writing.

“Two women died this morning, one of them being the owner of the building,” Adeleke said.

Advertisement

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.