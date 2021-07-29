NCC, Telcos Agree On Frequency Spectrum For 5G Deployment

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has agreed with major telecom operators on the Annual Operating Levy Regulations and the Frequency Spectrum (fees and pricing) Regulations ahead of the deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.

The stakeholders reached the agreement on Thursday following stakeholders engagement organised by the commission.

The event which hosted telcos including Airtel Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Glo Mobile Network, 9Mobile among other stakeholders is the most recent breakthrough that would reduce bottlenecks in the 5G deployment.

But Nigeria’s largest operator, MTN wants an extension of the time frame for the deployment, while Airtel Nigeria made no objections regarding the instrument.

In May, the NCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Communications Satellite (Nigcomsat) on the clearing of C-band frequency for deployment of 5G services.

But the NCC said it needs FG’s nod to commence deployment.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta said that the frequency spectrum would be managed to ensure prices are fair.

He said the public inquiry on the two instruments was to ensure telcos are carried along ahead of the 5G deployment.

Danbatta said, “More importantly, this Public Inquiry is precursor to the Commission’s current drive to ensure efficiency in spectrum management and the unveiling of next generation services through varied enablers.

“It is in that regard that the Commission issued a Spectrum Trading Guidelines in 2018, to ensure frequency spectrum is readily available to licensees through an effective process.

“Furthermore, the Commission has commenced the process for deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Technology in Nigeria and is driving the provision of such ubiquitous services on making Frequency Spectrum available to its licensees.

“The efficacy and reliability of these initiatives will be hinged on proper market valuation of the frequency spectrum and fair assessment of levies.”