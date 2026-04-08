NCS, Presidential Council Roll Out Reforms To Fix Port Delays

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The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in partnership with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), has launched a strategic reform agenda aimed at enhancing port efficiency and strengthening Nigeria’s trade competitiveness.

The initiative was unveiled on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the opening of a three-day operational workshop in Apapa, Lagos, themed “Customs Leadership in Port Efficiency, Inspection Reform and Clearance Timeline.”

Speaking at the event, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, outlined a five-pillar strategy designed to transform port operations. The framework focuses on joint inspections, risk-based cargo clearance, optimisation of scanning infrastructure, enforcement of service timelines, and improved inter-agency collaboration.

Adeniyi emphasised that the Service is shifting from policy formulation to effective implementation, stressing the need for consistent execution of established best practices.

He noted that the “workshop was aimed at bridging the gap between knowledge and action within the system.”

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He further highlighted the transition to intelligence-led cargo processing, stating that ongoing investments in digital platforms and scanning systems must result in faster, more transparent clearance procedures for traders.

To ensure accountability, the Customs boss disclosed that the workshop would produce a reform execution matrix subject to close monitoring, adding that he would personally track progress reports.

He also urged officers to uphold professionalism, integrity, and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

In her remarks, the Director-General of PEBEC, Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, underscored the importance of adopting risk based, data driven inspection systems.

According to her, efficient and transparent border processes are essential to reducing the cost of doing business and improving Nigeria’s global trade standing.

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Also speaking, the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, said the evolving mandate of the Service places it at the heart of trade facilitation and economic growth, adding that efficiency must be reflected across all commands.

As part of the engagement, the Customs and PEBEC delegation visited the National Single Window facility, where they held discussions with the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, and other stakeholders to review progress and address operational challenges.