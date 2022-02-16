NDLEA Slams Police, Reveals More Details On Abba Kyari’s Link With Drug Cartel

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released more details to support its indictment of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, for drug trafficking.

This came after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) accused its officers of having strong ties with an “international narcotics cartel” linked to DCP Kyari.

While vowing not to shield any of its men indicted in the course of DCP Kyari’s investigation, the NDLEA urged the police to stick to “evidence-based investigation,” saying its resolve on DCP Kyari’s case “cannot be weakened by any misrepresentation of facts.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the anti-narcotic agency further released a transcript of Kyari’s conversation with its undercover officers to back its claim against the senior police officer.

The statement partly reads: “To correct some inaccuracies in the information in the public space that NDLEA officers at the Enugu airport were the ones who received from the cartel details about the mule coming from Addis Ababa, the Agency wishes to quote from the transcript of Abba Kyaris recorded conversation with our undercover officer and a portion of ASP James Bawas statement to the police as documented in the police investigation report, a copy of which was made available to the Agency, to state that its an established fact that its the Abba Kyaris team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt the records clearly show how their ring works. Recall that after NDLEA requested for Kyari and others for interrogation, they were questioned by the police, after which they were handed over along with the report of their interrogation.

“According to the police investigation report, ASP James Bawa in his statement to the police reveals that he was called by an informant identified as IK from Brazil who told him that a drug courier will be arriving onboard Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu. He explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil-based informant met with him at about 1420hrs on 19th January 2022 outside the airport and showed him a picture of the courier. Subsequently, they sighted the suspect as he exited the airport terminal after all arrival clearance formalities, and he was arrested with another associate.

“In his own recorded conversation with our undercover officer, Abba Kyari also said the following: They are greedy, seriously greedy (referring to his informants), we tried to have them accept 40% but they refused, except 50%, they know the rudiment of the deal very well, they are the ones that do the packing. From Brazil, one of the informants accompanied it to Ethiopia. You understand; one of the informants accompanied the goods to Ethiopia, one of the informants that give us information. He is the boy of the big baron.

“Addis, from Addis it will be given to those to proceed further with it, he will get their snapshots without their knowledge. Yes, he will reveal those that are conveying it further, get snapshots of theirs without their knowledge and send to us (Abba Kyaris team). So we already know the goods, picture and the cloths they are wearing, hope you understand, we know your name, he will give us everything. So, automatically my team will just be waiting, they will just see you and arrest you.

“Responding to our officers’ question on whether his boys are usually stationed inside or outside the airport, Abba Kyari said, Yes, yes, some are outside while some are inside. They will just allow you to finish arrival formalities and arrest you the moment you come out.

“The above no doubt establishes who the cartel was relating with and their modus operandi. Again, this is to correct inaccuracies in some reports and assure that the Agency will not deviate from an evidence-based investigation that will spare nobody found complicit.”