NEPC Launches Youth Export Program To Stem Unemployment

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has launched a Youth for Export Program to stem the rising youth unemployment in the country.

Advertisement

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2022 said about 53.40 per cent of Nigerian youths are unemployed.

But the country has an estimation of 60 per cent of its population to be under the age of 25, which makes it the youngest population in Africa.

The Executive Director NEPC, Ezra Yakusak said the unemployment situation is responsible for the Youth Export Program in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ezra who spoke at the launch of our Youth for Export Programme said, “Different entrepreneurship projects targeted at youth employment have been initiated by successive governments, nevertheless some of these initiatives have not yielded the desired result due to numerous challenges

“And in the non-oil export space, Nigerian youths have been faced with daunting challenges militating against their efficacious performance in international trade.

Advertisement

“Some of the challenges are knowledge gap in export business; poor access to finance; limited access to markets; inadequate trade information; complex regulatory processes; bureaucracy of business documentation and procedures; lack of technical support services and absence of internship programs required to strategically position the youths into the global export culture, among others.

“It is in response to these challenges that the Nigerian Export Promotion Council initiated the Youth for Export Programme which is being launched today. The program was conceived to address these key constraints by mainstreaming youth participation in the non-oil export sector, as part of the Council’s Export for Survival campaign.”

Yakusak revealed that the program will not be temporary but aid the government in curtailing the youth unemployment rate in the country.

He also noted that the objective of the program is to expose youths to practical aspects in export business processes, thereby generating employment and driving inclusive economic growth and development.

Ezra said the program will assist in training Nigerian youths to acquire the necessary training and skills needed to participate effectively in the export value chain; create a platform that demystifies fear, risk, and uncertainties usually associated with export by youth entrepreneurs, while providing an opportunity for youths to showcase their talents and abilities to participate in the export market space.

