‘We Are At Mercy Of Bandits’ — Niger Gov Cries Out After Terrorists Claimed Responsibility For Military Aircraft Crash

The Governor of Niger State, Umar Muhammed Bago, has lamented over the worsening security situation in the state following the recent military aircraft crash suspected to have resulted from a terrorist attack.

According to Bago, the state is at the mercy of bandits who have constantly terrorized the people of the state.

“Niger State is being referred to as food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country (about 76.36km2 which is also suitable for agriculture and being made use by the government and large percentage of the people. But the growing security concern meant that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal elements.” the governor stated when he received the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in the state.

The crash involved an MI-171 helicopter belonging to the Nigeria Air Force said to be transporting injured troops wounded in a battle against terrorists to a military hospital in Kaduna State.

The tragic incident occurred near Chukuba Village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

While a terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for bringing down the chopper, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, on Tuesday, attributed the crash to bad weather.

“We also have other challenges which are seasonal. For example, the rain has come and there is route cloud, this hampers what we can see especially in terms of our strike capabilities and (ISI) that is the system intelligence surveillance and renaissance mission.

“Also, when the harmattan comes, it also has effects on our operations. These are challenges we live with and we hope that sometimes you understand when our operations are hampered or impeded by some of these challenges,” Abubakar had said.

During his visit to the Niger State Governor, the NSCDC boss promised that the Corps will enhance its working relationship with other security agencies in order to rid Niger of criminal elements terrorising the state.

His remark was contained in a statement signed by the NSCDC Director, Public Relation, Babawale Afolabi.

“We came around to see for ourselves, a kind of on- the -spot assessment of the security situation in Niger State and to familiarize with you. We hope to work on our synergy with other security agencies in the state and create better security atmosphere for people of Niger State.”

Audi used the occasion to appreciate the governor’s donation of Hilux patrol vans and other security gadgets to security agencies in the state.