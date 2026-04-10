NESREA Launches Carbon Capture Initiative To Reduce Emissions

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The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has launched a Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) platform in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to promote environmental sustainability and reduce carbon emissions in Nigeria.

The launch, held in collaboration with the Africa Carbon Management Technology & Innovation Centre of Excellence (ACMTI) and the Clean Energy Ministerial Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage Initiative (CEM-CCUS Initiative), brought together stakeholders from government, academia, industry, and development partners.

In his keynote address at the occasion, the Director General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor described the project as an important milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards environmental sustainability, climate resilience, and industrial transformation.

He said the solution offered by CCSU provides an economically viable pathway for industrial decarbonization, enabling effective management and deployment of carbon to areas of need, such as production of beverages, cement manufacturing, production of chemicals and fuels, enhanced oil recovery and Agriculture.

Barikor stated, “We need to reduce the carbon in the atmosphere to beneficiary levels, so carbon capture and utilization give us opportunity to capture carbon in storage and use it in other spheres for industrial purposes. We are building a circular economy, turning challenges into economic opportunities in line with regulatory provisions.”

He disclosed that the CCUS Platform is a collaborative ecosystem designed to integrate all stakeholders including government institutions, industry leaders in key sectors, the academia, technology developers, development partners and investors.

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Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill in his remarks, commended NESREA for the initiative, which he said represents a practical mechanism for coordination, innovation, and action toward Nigeria’s 2035 targets and wider energy transition aspirations.

He said UNIPORT was well positioned to host the CCUS Initiative, noting that the Energy Technology Institute in the school had built credible expertise in energy transition-related areas that are directly relevant to the success of CCUS in Nigeria.

Coordinator of the ACMTI and facilitator of the CTIP, Dr. Richard Victor Osu said the vision was to position Nigeria as a regional leader in carbon management technologies while contributing meaningfully to Africa’s climate commitments and global decarbonization efforts.

He said the choice of Portharcourt stems from the identification of the city as one of the potential CCUS hubs in the country, adding that the Platform would focus on advancing research and innovation in CCUS technologies, supporting capacity building and technical expertise, encouraging public–private partnerships, promoting investment opportunities and facilitating collaboration with international research and technology partners.

Juho Lipponen, the Coordinator of CEM CCUS Initiative, said his organization would assist Nigeria prioritize CCUS in ministerial clean energy conversations and improve carbon management deployment programmes.

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The Hybrid event had speakers from the United States, Paris, Brazil, Canada, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, who shared insights on the project.

The launch had key stakeholders in attendance, including the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, the academia, the private sector and development partners.