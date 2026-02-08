NGX Records N128.58bn Turnover For 3.86 Billion Shares

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…….Market Capitalisation Rises To N110.24trn

Trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) strengthened significantly during the week, with investors recording higher turnover and broad market gains compared with the previous trading period.

A total of 3.860 billion shares valued at N128.58bn were traded in 240,463 deals on the floor of the Exchange during the week under review.

This represents a sharp increase from the 3.087 billion shares worth N81.51bn exchanged in 222,185 deals in the preceding week, reflecting improved investor participation and heightened market liquidity.

The positive trading momentum lifted key market indicators. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 3.84 per cent week-on-week to close at 171,727.49 points, while total market capitalisation rose to N110.24trn, driven largely by price appreciation across most sectors.

All major sectoral indices ended the week in positive territory, with the exception of the NGX Insurance Index, which declined by 2.33 per cent, indicating persistent weakness in insurance stocks despite the broader market rally.

Sectoral analysis showed that the Financial Services Industry dominated trading activity by volume, accounting for 2.188 billion shares valued at N50.46bn in 94,005 deals.

The sector contributed 56.68 per cent of total equity turnover volume and 39.24 per cent of total market value, underscoring its role as the primary liquidity driver on the Exchange.

The Services Industry followed with a turnover of 466.771 million shares worth N4.49bn in 18,526 deals, while the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry ranked third, recording 377.800 million shares valued at N9.05bn across 25,653 deals.

Trading was also concentrated in a handful of highly active stocks. Chams Holding Company Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Universal Insurance Plc emerged as the three most traded equities by volume, jointly accounting for 664.942 million shares valued at N6.80bn in 15,161 deals.

These stocks contributed 17.23 per cent of total equity turnover volume and 5.29 per cent of total market value during the week.

Market breadth improved notably, reflecting stronger investor sentiment. A total of 71 equities recorded price appreciation during the week, compared with 44 equities in the previous week.

Meanwhile, 35 equities declined in price, down from 49 recorded a week earlier, while 42 equities closed unchanged, lower than the 55 equities that were flat in the preceding week.

Overall, the combination of rising turnover, broad-based price gains and improved market breadth points to renewed optimism on the NGX, supported by strong activity in financial stocks and selective interest across other sectors.