NHRC Urges Army To Rescue Nigerian Women, Girls Abducted By Terrorists Amid Rising SGBV Cases

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for concerted efforts by security agencies especially the Nigerian Armed Forces to rescue women and girls who are in captivity of insurgents and bandits.

Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary/CEO, NHRC, made the call on Friday during a press briefing to herald the United Nations-backed 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

The yearly global campaign starts from November 25 — a day set aside to mark the international day for the Elimination of violence against women — and ends December 10, the international human rights day.

The appeal by the NHRC ES comes amid new research from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime(UNODC) and UN Women which found that about 89,000 women and girls were killed in 2022 across the globe.

Ojukwu said the National Human Rights Commission stands resolute in its commitment to address critical issues affecting the rights of women and girls.

According to him, a society that invests in the wellbeing, progress and independence of women reaps immeasurable benefits.

“Our efforts towards fostering an environment that champions and priorities the Rights of women to Reproductive health, education and economic empowerment will lay a foundation for a more equitable and violence free society which empowers women to make informed decisions and choices that benefits them and promote their well-being and rights,” Ojukwu stated.

He added, “as we celebrate this year’s 16 days of activism, the Commission calls for the ratification of the Maputo protocol (which has very laudable provisions for protection of the rights of women) and enactment of the Gender Equality bills by the National Assembly and enactment of the VAPP by all state Houses of Assembly.”

Ojukwu revealed that the Commission in fulfilling its Human rights mandate, especially rights of women and girls, dedicated a department to handle issues pertaining to rights of women and children.

“The Commission has dedicated toll free lines and call centre for reporting of GBV complaints.

“The Commission in 2021 established SGBV panels in the geographical region of the country.

“Currently the Commission has an ongoing Special investigative Panel for Allegations of mass abortion and SGBV in the North East counter insurgency operations.

“Recently the Commission organised a National dialogue to create awareness on the Maputo protocol,” Ojukwu added.

He reaffirmed the NHRC’s commitment to reconvening the special Panel on SGBV as well as assured of working with stakeholders to enhance speedy investigation and resolution of all SGBV cases /complaints .

“Together, let us invest in tools and resources necessary to break the cycle of violence against women and girls and usher in the era of equality, respect and dignity for all,” Ojukwu said.