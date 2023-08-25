Niger Ambush: ‘We’ll Hunt You Down, Bring You To Justice’ — CDS Tells Terrorists

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa has vowed to hunt down the terrorists who killed military personnel in a combat and air crash in Niger State.

Advertisement

Recall 22 soldiers were killed in what was regarded as an ambush on the troop when a helicopter that was scrambled to rescue the killed soldiers was shot down with all men onboard dead.

But disclosing the determination of the Army to ensure the soldiers were not killed for nothing, the CDS said the killings of August 13, and a helicopter crash on August 14 will not go without justice during the burial ceremony on Friday.

The Defence chief noted that the loss of the soldiers will not deter the military from bringing them to book.

“To the bandits, terrorists, and perpetrators of violence who seek to sow division and fear among our people, know this, our resolve will not waver.

“We will hunt you down. We will bring you to justice and we’ll restore peace and security to every corner of our nation.

Advertisement

“Your actions may cause pain and suffering but they will never extinguish the spirit of unity and resilience that burns within us,” Musa said.

The CDS while eulogising the fallen heroes, described them as courageous men who faced danger head-on and were never found wanting in the face of adversity.

“We mourn not only because of our great soldiers but also the loss expressed by their families. We stand united in their grief offering our condolences and support during this difficult time.

“We must remember that our sacrifices are not in vain. These brave men laid down their lives so that we may live in peace and security.

“Their courage and dedication will forever be an inspiration to all who follow in their footsteps.

Advertisement

“To the families who have lost loved ones, we share our deepest condolences. We cannot fathom the pain and sorrows you are experiencing; know that deep in your heart you are not alone in your grief.

“The entire nation and the armed forces mourn and stand ready to support you in any possible way.

“We recognise and know what can ease your pain but we hope that you will find solace in the knowledge that your loved ones made an indelible mark in the nation’s history.

“To our fallen heroes thank you. Thank you, for your unwavering commitment to duty, your sacrifice, and your love for our nation. You fought bravely and your courage will forever be remembered.

“We will honour your memory by continuing to fight against those who seek to undermine our peace and security. We will remain steadfast in our resolve to build a nation worthy of sacrifice”.

The CDS also urged the men and women of the armed forces to emulate such courage and sacrifice exhibited by the fallen heroes. He expressed his gratitude for their commitment to defending the nation even in the deepest face of perils.

Advertisement

At least 22 military personnel were buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja while two of the personnel: Lance Corporal Abdulrahman Abubakar and Flight Lieutenant Adamu Ibrahim had been buried by their families according to Islamic rites.