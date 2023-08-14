NIGER COUP: Tinubu Gets Fresh Push From U.S Against Military Junta

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After the Russian government warned the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) against military intervention against coup leaders in Niger Republic, the United States has commended President Bola Tinubu’s leadership of the West African bloc in recent developments.

Advertisement

The U.S restated its support to Tinubu after the junta inaugurated a new government made up of soldiers.

ECOWAS, chaired by Tinubu, had threatened to use force against the coup plotters but following the expiration of its ultimatum, the body ordered the military in member states to be on standby for possible invasion of Niger.

“We believe that a military solution to the crisis in Niger could lead to a protracted confrontation in that African country, and to a sharp destabilisation of the situation in the Sahara-Sahel region as a whole,” the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said about the development of three days ago.

But in defiance to ECOWAS, the military said Sunday that it will prosecute the ousted Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum, for treason.

These drew the anger of ECOWAS on Monday as it described the soldiers’ move as a “provocation” while still upholding its economic sanctions against the country.

Advertisement

On Monday, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, revealed he put a call through to President Tinubu to commend him on the steps he has taken so far on the Niger political standoff.

“Spoke to Nigerian President Tinubu to commend his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States and discussed shared efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger,” he tweeted.

Apparently, the US is backing ECOWAS and the Nigerian Government while Russia has taken a different position on the development.

Meanwhile, multiple foreign media reported how Nigeriens trooped out to praise the junta while waving Russian flags.