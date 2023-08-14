Boost For Ten Hag As United Narrowly Defeat Angry Wolves

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United have narrowly defeated Wolverhampton in their Premier League match on Monday.

United and Wolves struggled to get an opener at Old Trafford for 78 minutes.

The goal came when Antony played a square ball to Casemiro in the inside-right corner.

Casemiro played a looping ball to Wan-Bissaka who chipped the ball into the centre for Varane to head into Wolves net.

The goal came at exactly 78 minutes. The visitors however, made attempts to hold United to a draw but failed.

Erik ten Hag, Man United manager had offloaded Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga. Not even big names like David De Gea have survived.

Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund were signed to boost the team.