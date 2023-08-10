NIGER: Tinubu Bows To Nigerians, Favours Diplomacy Over Military Action After Coup Leaders Defied ECOWAS Ultimatum

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a new development, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has urged for diplomatic negotiations to resolve the ongoing military coup in the Niger Republic.

This comes after the military junta in Niger defiantly disregarded a 7-day ultimatum set by ECOWAS to reinstate the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Addressing the situation at the ECOWAS summit held in Abuja on Thursday, President Tinubu expressed the importance of assessing the progress made since the previous summit and identifying any challenges that may have hindered the efforts toward restoring stability in Niger.

The Nigerian leader stressed the necessity of a comprehensive evaluation to chart a sustainable path toward lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the troubled nation.

President Tinubu emphasized, “In reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach. We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.”

He further highlighted the far-reaching implications of the political crisis in Niger, saying the coup not only threatens the stability of Niger but also poses significant risks to the entire West African region.

The President urged fellow leaders to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic principles, good governance, and the rule of law, asserting that such dedication could restore peace, stability, and prosperity in Niger Republic.

Tinubu’s call for diplomatic negotiations comes in the wake of the ECOWAS ultimatum that was issued to the military junta following the coup that ousted President Bazoum’s government.

ECOWAS had tabled military action as one of the options available to ensure restoration of democratic rule in Niger but it appears it would now seek to prevent further escalation and violence in Niger and the surrounding region.