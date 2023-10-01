Nigeria @63: Tinubu Vows To Equip Nation’s Security Forces
President Bola Tinubu has pledged to provide the necessary resources and equipment for the nation’s security forces to combat the growing concerns of insecurity across Nigeria.
The president disclosed this while addressing the Nation in a televised broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day.
During his remarks, he celebrated those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending the nation’s territorial space.
“Many have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We remember them today and their families.
“We shall equip our forces with the means needed to perform their urgent tasks on behalf of the people,” he said.