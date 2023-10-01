Nigeria @63: Tinubu Vows To Equip Nation’s Security Forces

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to provide the necessary resources and equipment for the nation’s security forces to combat the growing concerns of insecurity across Nigeria.

The president disclosed this while addressing the Nation in a televised broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day.

Advertisement

During his remarks, he celebrated those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending the nation’s territorial space.

“Many have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We remember them today and their families.

“We shall equip our forces with the means needed to perform their urgent tasks on behalf of the people,” he said.