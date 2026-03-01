Nigeria Must Treat Global Conflict As Wake-Up Call

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Middle East has once again become the epicentre of global tension following coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. What began as a targeted operation against Iranian military and nuclear facilities has escalated into a dangerous cycle of retaliation, with Iran launching missile and drone attacks toward Israeli territory and US military installations across the Gulf region.

The ripple effects have been immediate and severe. Airspace closures, heightened security alerts, and fears of wider regional war have gripped countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, including major cities like Dubai and Doha. Flights have been disrupted, businesses shaken, and diplomatic channels stretched thin as the international community calls for urgent de-escalation.

While Nigeria may be thousands of kilometres away from the theatre of conflict, the implications are far closer than many may assume.

A Sobering “What If” for Nigeria

Imagine, for a moment, that Nigeria’s president was on an official state visit or medical trip in Dubai or Doha when Iranian missiles were launched toward military facilities in those regions. What would have happened?

Airspace could have been closed instantly, grounding aircraft and limiting evacuation options. Security threats would rise sharply, forcing emergency relocation under tense and unpredictable circumstances.

Diplomatic personnel and Nigerian citizens abroad could find themselves in the midst of a rapidly deteriorating security environment.

Such a scenario is not fiction. It is a realistic possibility in today’s unpredictable global climate.

Conflicts now escalate within hours, not weeks. Nations without airtight contingency planning risk being caught unprepared.

A Wake-Up Call, Not a Distant War

The ongoing confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran is more than a regional dispute. It is a stark reminder of how interconnected the world has become. A missile launched in the Gulf can disrupt flights, economies, and diplomatic relations across continents.

For Nigeria, the message is clear, and preparedness is no longer optional.

Governments that fail to maintain strong institutions, up-to-date facilities, and effective crisis management systems risk being overwhelmed when global instability knocks on their door.

This moment demands vigilance, foresight, and decisive action. The world is changing rapidly, and Nigeria must ensure it is not left behind.