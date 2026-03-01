NSCDC Mourns Female Officer Killed During Civil Defence Day Drill

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has mourned a female officer who died in a vehicle crash during a training exercise at the corps’ national headquarters in Abuja.

The officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corps Ogbodo Ene Victoria, was injured during a simulation exercise on kidnap rescue operations by the Female Strike Force, held in commemoration of the 2026 World Civil Defence Day.

She was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja, where she later died.

In a statement on Sunday, NSCDC spokesperson ACC Zaid Afolabi quoted the NSCDC Commandant General Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi as saying: “The CG has expressed shock at the unfortunate incident; he prays for the reposed of her soul as he conveys deepest condolences to everyone associated with the deceased, including all officers and men of the Corps nationwide.”

Audi has directed a delegation to visit the officer’s family and assured that she would receive a befitting burial and full post-service benefits.

He also urged personnel to observe all safety protocols, given the hazardous nature of their duties.