Truck Crushes Tricycle In Lagos, Kills One

A truck loaded with yams killed one person and injured three others after ramming into a stationary tricycle at Aiyetoro Junction, Epe, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the truck (AGL 764 XB), travelling from Ijebu-Ode, lost control while attempting a U-turn toward Eleko and crashed into the tricycle with registration number SMK 127 QR.

Emergency responders, including LASTMA operatives, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, and military personnel, extracted the three injured victims from the wreckage. The FRSC transported all victims to General Hospital, Epe.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki called for a full investigation into the crash and urged that anyone found culpable be prosecuted.