Nigeria Repatriates 61-Year-Old Turkish Fugitive

The Nigeria Police Force has repatriated a 61-year-old Turkish national, Acar Huseyin, after INTERPOL operations in Abuja tracked and arrested him for fleeing a lengthy fraud sentence in Turkey.

The coordinated effort marked another demonstration of Nigeria’s role in supporting international criminal justice and preventing fugitives from using the country as a haven.

Huseyin, earlier convicted for fraud by the Istanbul Anadolu High Criminal Court, escaped Turkey shortly after the judgment to avoid serving a prison term of 14 years, 8 months and 10 days.

According to the Force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, “Huseyin subsequently travelled through the Middle East into Nigeria.”

INTERPOL NCB Ankara published a Red Notice in July 2025, requesting member states to locate and arrest him.

Hundeyin said the police responded by initiating targeted, intelligence-led surveillance, which discreetly tracked his movements and eventually led to his arrest in Abuja.

Hundeyin said, “Following the completion of the necessary documentation and in collaboration with relevant international partners, the fugitive has been successfully repatriated to Istanbul to commence his sentence.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, praised the INTERPOL National Central Bureau for the successful operation.

He reiterated the Force’s position that Nigeria will not provide sanctuary for fugitives escaping justice.

The IGP also stressed the importance of fulfilling international obligations and deepening global cooperation in the fight against transnational crime.