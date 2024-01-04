Nigerian Correctional Service Denies Feeding Inmates With N200 Instead Of N750 Daily

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has refuted claims that inmates are fed on N200 per day instead of the approved N750.

The NCoS was reacting to reports in some sections of the media (not THE WHISTLER).

In a statement signed on Thursday by its Public Relations Officer, AD Umar, the NCoS described the report as false, misleading, and intended to cause mischief.

The service clarified that the approved feeding allowance for inmates, set at N750 per day, is a matter of public record.

The statement read, “A misleading report circulated in a section of the media purporting that Nigerian inmates are fed with N200 daily instead of N750 approved by the Federal Government has come to the attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“This report is false, misleading, and mischievous in all ramifications. For the avoidance of doubt, the public may wish to note that feeding allowance for inmates in Nigeria is in the public domain, and vendors are paid the approved amount upon completion of supply.

“Contract for ration supply is usually made public, and the conditions clearly stated for interested vendors to apply in line with the public procurement act 2007.”

Umar further stated that each custodial centre operates under a ration committee tasked with overseeing the quality, preparation, and equitable distribution of supplies to ensure inmates receive meals within the approved budget.

He said the service remained committed to enhancing inmates’ welfare, including their feeding, rehabilitation and reformation programmes.

Umar added, “While the Service is making efforts to appeal to the Federal Government for upward review of feeding allowance to reflect the present economic realities, it will be unfair and unpatriotic for anyone to fabricate stories just to denigrate the Service.”