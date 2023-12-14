Lagos Gives Property Owners On Drainage Setbacks In Lekki, Others Option To Avoid Demolition

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government on Thursday gave property owners on drainage setbacks in Lekki County, Ikota GRA, Megamunds Estate, Ajiran, Agungi, Orchid, Oral II and environs, option of devising alternate solutions to re-establish setbacks to avoid demolitions.

This followed a plea by the property owners to be given time to come up with workable options that will re-establish the setbacks without demolitions.

Speaking with the property owners and residents at Alausa, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, expressed the state’s commitment to re-establishing the drainage setbacks which have now been totally blocked by some residents or converted to access roads.

“The State government would be humane in its approach to reclaim the drainage right of (way) and we will give property owners and residents opportunity to profer a solution to the reclaiming of the setback till a particular date in order to reduce the number of structures that would be affected,” a statement by Kunle Adeshina, Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, quoted Wahab as saying.

The commissioner explained to the representatives from Megamunds Estate that the System 44A that cut through Ikota GRA and Megamunds is a 19.5 meters (Width) channel but has been blocked by Ikota GRA and Lekki County property owners and residents.

He noted the government determination to find a solution to the flooding in the areas, adding that 31 metres drainage alignment would be reestablished and 6 meters setback on both sides would be recovered.

Wahab said all property owners whose fences fell within the drainage setback will be served mandatory contravention notices as the law demands while enforcement will be the last option.

“As regards this alignment; we will serve notices as required by Law and reestablish the one for System 44; No one would tell the State Government that the canal did not exist before constructions commenced” he said.

“I would like to let you know that a layout can be approved based on what Developers make available but if the layout does not reflect the natural alignment, then I can’t blame Physical planning but the developers that failed to get their drainage clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources” he added.

The commissioner told the stakeholders from Ajiran and Agungi drainage channel that the government is committed to re-establishing the drainage setback which has now been converted to an access road into residents’ homes.

He also held meetings with property owners on Orchid and Oral II estate on the corridor of System 156 and 157 Channel along Ikota River.