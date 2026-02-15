Gov Mbah Commissions Haier Group’s $20m Factory In Enugu

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, weekend, commissioned the Enugu Haier Factory, a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by the Chinese Haier Global Business, worth $20m. The project, it was gathered, is in partnership with the state government.

Gov Mbah said the investment was in tune with his administration’s commitment to repositioning the state as a premier destination for investment, industry, and knowledge-driven growth, and its push for a $30 billion economy from $4.4h billion.

He said, “It is the birth of a new ecosystem where technology is not just consumed, but created right here in Enugu. From smart phones and tablets to smart boards, computers, renewable energy solutions, and health technologies, we are laying the foundation for globally competitive Made-in-Enugu products.”

He explained that the facility would produce up to 200,000 ICT devices annually, create jobs, and serve as a practical training ground for young talents.

He added, “It also strengthens the backbone of our Smart Green Schools, ensuring that the devices powering our classrooms are produced locally, sustainably, and competitively. This partnership represents the convergence of vision, innovation, and opportunity to generate Made-in-Enugu technologies that compete globally, while enabling us to support key local sector developments.”

Mbah said the factory would also serve as a practical training platform for the state’s vocational and technical institutions; generate employment; facilitate technology transfer; stimulate complementary small and medium-scale enterprises and also foster a technology ecosystem in the state.

He hailed President Bola Tinubu’s macro policies, which he said had helped in attracting a steady inflow of FDIs.

“This steady inflow of FDIs is an indication that the macro pressures that had hitherto prevailed have eased. We have seen the naira strengthen, our foreign reserves grow exceedingly, and a downward trajectory in inflationary trends.”

The Vice President of Haier Group, Sun Yongle, said the factory would produce 200,000 units of various product lines annually, while also employing about 100 people for a start.

Quoting him, “Haier Group is the world’s largest manufacturer of appliances, with global revenue exceeding $60 billion in 2025. The Enugu Haier Factory has a designed production capacity of 200,000 units per year, focusing on ICT products, medical equipment, and new energy products. When fully completed, the factory will employ more than 100 local workers, including our sales and service teams, and we will have over 200 employees in total.”

He said the partnership would also incorporate agriculture, mining, and transportation, including sesame, coal, and tricycles, adding that, “Our goal is for your products to be not only Made-in-Enugu, but also Designed-in-Enugu, with management and technical teams mainly composed of local professionals.”

He listed other brands of the group as GE Appliances, Mabe, Candy, Sanyo Aqua, Hoover, and Fisher & Paykel.

It was gathered that the state provided the land and built the structures and also placed offtake orders of over 25,000 all-in-one desktops and 300,000 tablets to power its 260 Smart Green Schools and encourage the investment.

The state had earlier attracted other foreign investment deals such as the ongoing electric car assembly plant construction at Owo by the Stallion Group and the Nortra Tractor Assembly Plant and Service Centre, Enugu, an investment by ODK Group of Denmark set for commissioning.