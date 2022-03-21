Nigerians Advice Man Who Wants To Cut Off His Manhood Over Uncontrolled Womanizing

Facebook users have flooded the social media platform with counsels following a man’s request to know how to successfully remove his manhood due to his uncontrolled appetite for immorality.

The man, identified as Mann Sunnie, on Monday reacted to a sermon given by the Redeemed Christian Church of God,RCCG, General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; where he explained that true love for God has a good dose of jealousy leading people to hate anything that displeases God.

The text of the sermon was shared on the Church Gist Facebook page and it partly reads:

“What is expected of you my brother and sister if you truly love God, the Bible said you must abstain from every appearance of evil, not just evil anything that slightly looks like evil.

“In Matthew 5:29-30, Jesus Christ your best friend says if it is your right hand that is going to cause you to offend God, he said cut it off. That is serious advice.

” If it is your right eye, pluck it out. When we were in the University in those days, when you are looking in the wrong direction we say you are committing ‘lookery’.

“Jesus says instead of committing lookery, pluck out your eyes. I told you of a young man who said that he was always committing adultery and then he became a Christian and he prayed a prayer ‘Lord the next time I commit adultery, make me impotent’. That’s jealousy, that’s love for God. If I am going to do that nasty thing again, if I am going to love anyone else more than you, take drastic action, Lord.”

Pastor Enoch Adeboye Preaching. Photo Credit: RCCG Public Relations

Sunnie reacted to the message by posting an appeal via his Facebook page.

He wrote: ” My own case is a serious one oo… I need help oo. Please how do I cut off this thing in between my legs?

“It is causing me more damages”

Screenshot of Mann Sunnie’s Facebook Post

After his post, different Facebook users gave their various opinions about his request.

Some asked him to pray harder, others recommended some Bible verses for him to read and memorize while another strongly warned against cutting off his penis.

Their responses are below:

Sowunmi Oluyemi Ade: “Mann Sunnie, you need Jesus to help you. I called on him and He helped me.”

Violin Preacher:” Mann Sunnie, read 2 Corinthians Chapter 10 vs 5″

Jerry Uwajeh: “Mann Sunnie, if you like cut if off, you will only bleed to death if you don’t receive quick medical attention.

“A lot of men with that thing between your legs lived a holy life and made it to heaven.

“Just ask for grace to live in holiness and discipline yourself (see 1 Cor. 9:27) and ask God for his help and be willing to follow His leading and you will be on the right path.”

Dowell Akawu: ” Mann Sunnie, that which you desire is yours in Jesus name. Believe.”