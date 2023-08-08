Nigerians, Ghana, Others To Earn More As Twitter Begins Payment For Tweets

Nigerian and twitter users from other African countries will begin earn more as the microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter has began payment through its ad revenue sharing program .

This was revealed when verified users took their appreciations to the microblogging site on Tuesday

Although the payouts started in July 2023 in the United State, the platform owner revealed that it will extend the payout to global users by the end of July 2023.

Verified users in Nigeria and across other countries who have met the threshold of impressions on their content are now getting paid.

The payout means that many who had decided not to pay for the blue badge but continuously post content that gets good impressions will now be motivated to pay for the subscriptions, which costs N3,560 per month.

Recall that Musk had announced that all verified accounts must remit the sum of N3,560 per month. The announcement was met with lots of controversies.

However, this decision will only be beneficial to accounts that are verified and remitted to the microblogging site monthly.

Proof of the payment shows that the amount was paid in Dollars, Euros, pounds amongst others.

Showing their appreciation are various account revealing that Musk has given them reasons to remain on the platform and to continue creating engaging content.

For @abazwhyllzz, he tweeted saying “woke up to receive alerts, Thank you Elon Musk.”

Woke up to receive alert, Thank you Elon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4C43CAIvqe — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) August 8, 2023

Also, @MrBlackOG tweeted “people who tweet 24/7 will no longer be considered jobless thanks to Elon Musk

People who tweet 24/7 will nolonger be considered jobless thanks to Elon Musk 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/cBKrP8wrza — Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) August 8, 2023

Also @47Kasz, he said “Well, good morning Elon Musk.”

Well, Good Morning Elon musk 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/ARpjlGsBXZ — BIG AYO🔰 (@47kasz) August 8, 2023

Lastly @mc_phils tweeted saying “since you all asked for my stripe, thanks Elon Musk for Twitter blue.”

Since y'all asked for my stripe, thanks Elon Musk for Twitter Blue 😭 pic.twitter.com/p4E0LVikaZ — French 🇫🇷 (@Mc_Phils) August 8, 2023