Nigerians Rate Kissing In Nollywood, Foreign Movies

Married Nollywood actors are facing heavy criticism from some fans for acting in romantic scenes. While many viewers call these scenes “disrespectful” to the actors’ spouses, the same people often enjoy similar scenes in foreign films without complaint.

This reaction has left actors questioning why they are judged more harshly when working locally.

A married Nollywood actor with the name Daniel, who recently appeared in a romantic scene with Bolaji Ogunmola in Summer Rain has been used as an example in the debate. Supporters argue that actors like him are simply performing their roles and that on-screen intimacy is part of storytelling, not a reflection of their personal lives.

Social media has amplified the debate. Hashtags condemning romantic displays in Nollywood films trend shortly after each release, even though many of the same audiences share clips from Hollywood and Bollywood romances depicting clear kisses without hesitation.

Critics point out that cultural norms play a major role in this double standards. Many Nigerians expect married actors at home to uphold a more conservative public image, while foreign films are regarded as distant and not held to the same moral expectations.

Some filmmakers warn that this pressure could limit creative expression. They argue that romantic scenes are often necessary to build believable characters and move stories forward. Without them, many films might feel shallow or unrealistic.

Still, Nollywood remains popular domestically and abroad. Romantic dramas continue to draw audiences, showing a clear contradiction between what people condemn online and what they pay to watch.

Observers believe this contradiction stems from a kind of moral inconsistency. Some viewers harshly judge local actors for playing romantic roles, yet they comfortably indulge in the same content when it comes from foreign films.

Nollywood versus Foreign Movies

THE WHISTLER observed that majority of Nigerians express reservations when scenes in local movies called Nollywood depict married women kissing their male counterparts but are comfortable when similar scenes are depicted in foreign movies.

Take an X user, Uche Okoki posting via @UcheMaryOkoli for instance. He sees nothing wrong when characters kiss saying it’s just “acting”.

In his comment, he said, “But you people know that this kiss is strictly between the characters, right? I see you all giving your “2 cents” about what their real partners would think about this.It is called “acting” for a reason,

Another X user @fheytii says

“They’re actors for a reason that’s their profession and that’s the thing that comes with it

@kuuka_official on Instagram went a bit further by rationalizing the risk involves in being an actor.

He said “in Hollywood, you will praise them,” while criticising local actors. Nevertheless, he said, “These are the things that come with marrying an actor/actress or whatever. You should know what their industry is like before deciding to marry such a person.

But Shesupe Blessing on X condemned the kissing role saying, “This isn’t acting. You guys can pretend it is but it’s not. Why’s he touching her breast? Was that part of the script too? Plus the kissing is too deep please. What will they remain for their partners at home?”

Many Nigerians believe that as Nollywood grows on the global stage, the industry must balance cultural sensitivity and creative freedom.