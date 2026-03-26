‘I’m Mentally Stressed’ — Kunle Remi Fumes Over Fuel Cost

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Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has expressed frustration over the rising cost of fuel and Nigeria’s worsening economic situation, describing the impact as mentally exhausting.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, the actor said Nigerians can no longer afford to stay indifferent to political and economic issues, emphasizing the need for greater public engagement and accountability.

Remi noted that the continuous increase in petrol prices, combined with unreliable electricity supply, has greatly affected his daily life and overall well-being.

He said that the cost of running generators has become overwhelming due to the high fuel prices.

He explained that the situation isn’t limited to individuals; businesses across the country are also struggling to manage the rising costs of diesel and petrol. He said, has led to higher transportation expenses, making it difficult for workers, including his staff, to come to work.

The actor also raised concerns about Nigeria’s dependence on fuel despite being an oil-producing country. He questioned why the country continues to face these challenges, especially amid global events impacting oil supply.