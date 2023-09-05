Nigeria’s Economy Too Fragile For NLC Strike—Experts

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Experts have expressed divergent views, following the commencement of the Nigeria Labour Congress two two-day warning strike.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that NLC would be embarking on a two-day warning strike over subsidy removal, naira devaluation, amongst others after various attempts to dialogue with the government failed.

Also, the organized Labour said the strike was to protest the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment experienced around the country, threatening an indefinite shutdown of the economy within 14 working days or 21 days after the warning strike, if the government did not take steps to address the hardship experienced across the country.

But some economic experts have argued that the strike will increase the sufferings of Nigerians.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Godwin Eohoi, Registrar, Chartered Institute of Finance and Control of Nigeria, said the timing was wrong, and the common man would feel the impact of the union’s action.

He said, “The NLC didn’t call for strike when they ought and the government was able to deceive them. In the beginning, they didn’t hold the strike.

“What are they going on strike for? Are they striking for the subsidy removal that was done almost 100 days ago? Or the palliative not getting to the poorest of the poor. So this strike is totally uncalled for.

“Although, the reason given is valid, I believe calling on strike will further affect the lives of people who survive on daily bread. And if you keep them at home without food for two days, I think you are indirectly worsening their situation.”

He noted that although, NLC has been trying to dialogue with the government, negotiations are all the union can give now, not strike.

According to him, the economy is too fragile for the actions of the NLC.

He said, “I believe they should go into negotiations with the government and see how they can push and the government too should be magnanimous enough to listen to the yearning of the NLC and see how they can make adjustments.

“ The government came into power and introduced subsidy removal which is the best way to go in the economy. But what I don’t believe in the government is the area of palliative.

“These palliatives should be channeled into reviving the refinery so that the market forces can bring down fuel prices in Nigeria. If the government channels the subsidy palliative to engineering, constructing our refinery to work effectively, then the cost of fuel will fall.”

But Prof Ayo Teriba, Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, told THE WHISTLER that the two-day warning strike will not have any effect on Nigerians as it is for the good of the common man.

“The strike will not affect the common man, if they are going for a week or month strike, that will affect Nigerians not a two-day warning strike. Labour or civil society has the right to protest under our law. Ultimately, it’s for the betterment of civil Nigerians.

“Labour has spoken, labour wants to take action so we will wait for the government’s reaction. There is no government that will ignore labour. The government has been announcing a lot of intervention. So, I don’t think this will lead to a stalemate or shutdown of the economy” Teriba said.