NLC Planned Strike To Truncate Tinubu’s Administration – Yoruba Council

A sociocultural group, Yoruba Council Worldwide, says the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) planned strike against petrol subsidy removal is an act of economic sabotage, calculated at truncating President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Following the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government, NLC arising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Friday, declared a nationwide strike effective Wednesday, next week, if the government does not reverse to old pump price of Petrol.

But the Yoruba Council stated that considering the relationship between the NLC and the Labour Party (LP), the planned strike is the latter’s ploy to cause economic havoc in the country.

“Based on evidence at our disposal, the proposed NLC planned strike is an acts of economic sabotage, calculated at truncating the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consequently amounting to Double standards and Treasonable felony.

“We are equally surprised to see the ill-motivated chaotic action to picket CBN offices nationwide and not NNPCL if even genuine as a deliberate premeditated ploy of the Labour Party manifested to cause monumental havocs, considering the siemese political affinity and negative positions of NLC and Labour Party at the last Presidential election, and their earlier treacherous declarations led by the Labour Party’s Vice Presidential candidate Datti Baba Ahmed to make the current government ungovernable,” the Council’s President, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, said in a statement on Saturday.

Hassan noted that even the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, had promised to remove petrol subsidy immediately, if elected, and wondered why the NLC is insisting on embarking on strike.

“Surprisingly, this is the same political campaign Agenda of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate Peter Obi to remove and scrap fuel subsidy immediately if elected, so what has changed?.

“It is highly hypocritical to see the Labour Union Leaders and their ilk involved in such a deceitfully clandestine and criminally crafted plans, considering the purveyors of the strike action who are mainly hardcore “Obidients” using the sentiments of the current economic situation to orchestrate the ill-motivated chaotic total shutting down of the economy,” he said.

Hassan called on the law enforcement agencies in the country, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), to prevent the Labour union from protesting, adding that it could lead to crisis.

He also warned NLC to desist from it planned strike, and urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu’s administration on its plans to reposition the country’s economy.

“It is on this premise we call on all law enforcement agencies, particularly the DSS to stop any act of NLC declared protests, for this is a dangerous prescription to nosedive the ship of government and throw the country into abyss.

“We hereby serve as a note of warning to the Nigeria Labour Congress and all her affiliates to desist from this political grandstanding evil machinations to disrupt the wheel of progress of governance predicated on successful start of a renewed hope agenda.

“While we use this medium to call on all Nigerians to continue to supports and rally round the new administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima led Federal Government, based on their genuine robust plans to positively reposition the Oil and Gas industry and strategically grow the economy in the overall interest of the greatest number.

“Besides, NLC and TUC leaders knew since last year November that subsidy will be scrapped from July 1 as no provision has been made in the budget for it, beyond this date. The Federal Government which already commits 96 percent of its revenue in servicing debt is not in any position to continue selling subsidised fuel, most of which is smuggled across our borders for criminal and obscenely unpatriotic profit.

“Subsidy of fuel is most fraudulent decoy to plunge the nation into bottomless pit of hell and economically NO longer sustainable as the Federal Government is virtually broke. Apart from its N77 trillion debt, it also owes the NNPC Limited about N2.4trillion for past subsidies,” he added.