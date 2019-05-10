NLC To Hold Protest Against Ngige Monday

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked its members to hold a protest on Monday in Abuja, against minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige over the attack of its members during a peaceful protest.

According to its president, Mr Ayuba Wabba, the protest is against the action of Ngige who allegedly used thugs to disrupt workers’ peaceful protest on Wednesday.

The NLC said the workers had gone to the minister’s Abuja residence to protest the alleged exclusion of a member of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) from the board.

The minister had initially refused to inaugurate the NSITF board following allegations of “monumental fraud”.

Addressing Newsmen after a central working committee meeting on Thursday, Wabba said Ngige has no right to change the appointment made by the president on the basis that he never recommended Frank Kokori to head the NSITF board.

“He is not fit to be a minister. He has no reason to be called the minister of labour. He is a lord of his own and therefore instead of protecting us, he is against us. Therefore, we have nothing to do with him under the circumstance,” he said.

“NLC has sent messages to all workers in the 163 countries who are members of the ITUC to embarrass the minister and members of his family anywhere they are seen, especially at airports where workers operate.

“The real reason he is opposed to Chief Kokori was that the veteran labour leader cannot be compromised. Since the minister has been talking about the issue of corruption in the NSITF, the government should put in place a judicial commission of enquiry to investigate the agency so as to unravel who the actual corrupt persons are.

“So, we are demanding that the Board, headed by Kokori, be inaugurated and all the thugs who attacked us in the full glare of security agents be investigated and prosecuted.

“The CWC decided to embark on a national protest on Monday, May 13, in Abuja against the brutalisation of its members during the peaceful protest.

“As minister of labour, he knows that there is a clear provision of the law on picketing, lockouts and even strike action and therefore for him to have instead of addressing the issues, descended so low to the extent of using thugs to attack workers who were on a peaceful conduct of the protest, is something that is less than desirable and is anti-workers.”

However, the minister special assistant on media, Nwachukwu Obidiwe, in a statement denied inviting thugs to manhandle protesting workers who blocked the entrance to his residence in Abuja on Wednesday.