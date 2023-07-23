NMDPRA Introduces Four Fresh Regulations To Tackle Decommissioning, Abandonment, Others

Economy
By Ifeanyi Onuba
Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has introduced four additional regulations in-line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA).

Advertisement

These regulations aim to address environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

The specific regulations introduced are as the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023; the
Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023; Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulation 2023 and the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation 2023:

The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023 is designed to ensure that environmental standards and practices are upheld across midstream and downstream petroleum operations while the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023 prioritises safety measures and procedures in the midstream and downstream sector.

RELATED
Oil & Gas

FG Set To Release New Gas Pricing Template As IOCs Demand $1bn Legacy Debt Payment

Oil & Gas

PIA: NMDPRA To Roll Out Four Fresh Regulations For Oil & Gas Sector

Similarly, the Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulation 2023 outlines the requirements and procedures for the decommissioning and abandonment of petroleum facilities in the midstream and downstream sector while the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation 2023 sets out the establishment and financial contribution of the Fund for Midstream and Downstream Operations.

The fund aims to provide resources for the cleanup, rehabilitation or management of negative environmental impact from petroleum operations nationwide.

Advertisement

The NMDPRA said in a statement on Sunday that these regulations will enhance value, create an enabling environment and deepen activities in the midstream and downstream sector for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Authority urged Market Operators are hereby advised to adhere strictly to these regulations.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement