NMDPRA Introduces Four Fresh Regulations To Tackle Decommissioning, Abandonment, Others

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has introduced four additional regulations in-line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA).

Advertisement

These regulations aim to address environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

The specific regulations introduced are as the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023; the

Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023; Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulation 2023 and the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation 2023:

The Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023 is designed to ensure that environmental standards and practices are upheld across midstream and downstream petroleum operations while the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023 prioritises safety measures and procedures in the midstream and downstream sector.

Similarly, the Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulation 2023 outlines the requirements and procedures for the decommissioning and abandonment of petroleum facilities in the midstream and downstream sector while the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation 2023 sets out the establishment and financial contribution of the Fund for Midstream and Downstream Operations.

The fund aims to provide resources for the cleanup, rehabilitation or management of negative environmental impact from petroleum operations nationwide.

Advertisement

The NMDPRA said in a statement on Sunday that these regulations will enhance value, create an enabling environment and deepen activities in the midstream and downstream sector for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Authority urged Market Operators are hereby advised to adhere strictly to these regulations.