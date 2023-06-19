Nnamdi Kanu: Those Looking For Oil Pipeline Security Contract Should Beware, IPOB Jeers At Asari Dokubo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has replied former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Asari Dokubo who told President Bola Tinubu not to release the leader of the secessionist group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Dokubo who addressed reporters after visiting President Tinubu at the state house in Abuja last week, described Nnamdi Kanu as a criminal, adding that releasing him would fuel impunity.

Reacting to the former militant leader’s comment, IPOB in a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said Kanu is not a criminal but has become a political prisoner for asking for a sovereign state of Biafra.

IPOB also said that it is not in the League of Militants and oil pipeline guards, but stand for freedom for Biafrans.

IPOB also said that Kanu was not part of the Nigerian youths who organized the #ENDSARS protest.

The statement said,

“Dokubo and others are campaigning for the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS solitary confinement but they forgot that militancy for monetary gains are in the same category as criminals and terrorists.

“IPOB is not in the league of militants and oil pipeline guards. IPOB stands for freedom for Biafrans, including those on oil pipeline security guards for the oppressors. It’s unfortunate that those who are supposed to be in the decision-making of the oil explorations in their region are guarding the oil pipelines for the oppressors and their children.

“Those bent on killing each other for the oil pipeline contracts are in the same way bent on sabotaging those fighting to liberate them from decades of slavery.

“But Nigeria is a country where thugs, terrorists and militants are respected and rewarded better than university professors.

“The criminals using IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in illegal detention to look for oil guard contract in Aso Rock Abuja should be guided. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not destroyed any oil infrastructure nor has he killed anyone.”

This will not be the first time Dokubo will be attacking Kanu since they fell out over differences in ideology and mode of achieving the Biafran Republic.

On different occasions, the former Niger Delta militant leader had regularly accused Kanu of several criminal acts including using the group to defraud prominent Igbo people.

On more than one occasion, Dokubo had also accused Kanu and IPOB of masterminding the killing of innocent people in the South-East.