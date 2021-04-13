NNPC Records 37 % Decline In Pipeline Vandalism In January

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation has announced a 37.21 per cent decrease in cases of pipeline vandalism across the country in January 2021.

The Corporation said that a total of 27 pipeline points were vandalized in January 2021, down from the 43 points recorded in December 2020.

According to the January edition of the Corporation monthly financial and operation report, the Mosimi Area accounted for 74 percent of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 22 percent and 4 percent respectively.

It stated, “NNPC is continuously working in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to reduce and eventually eliminate the pipeline vandalism menace.”

According to the report, the Corporation produced a total of 223.55 billion cubit feet of gas during the period.

The total 223.55Billion BCF of natural gas produced in the month under review, translates to an average daily production of 7,220.22 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day.

Of the total amount produced, 149.24BCF was commercialized, consisting of 44.29BCF and 104.95BCF for the domestic and export markets respectively.

It stated, “The 223.55BCF gas production figure also represents a 4.79 percent increase over output in December 2020.

“The daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 2.38 percent to 836mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,415MW.

“For the period of January 2020 to January 2021, a total of 2,973.01BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,585.78 mmscfd during the period.”

The report showed that a total supply of 1,428.65mmscfd of gas was made to the domestic market in the month, indicating that 67.15 percent of the daily gas output was commercialized while the balance of 32.85 percent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel, or flared.

It also showed a slight increase in gas flaring as flare rate was 7.73 percent (554.01mmscfd) compared with average gas flare rate of 7.19 percent (539.69mmscfd) for the period of January 2020 to January 2021.

Similarly, the period-to-date Production from Joint Ventures, Production Sharing Contracts and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company contributed about 65.20 percent, 19.97 percent and 14.83 percent respectively to the total national gas production.

“To guarantee energy security, the Corporation also supplied a total of 1.44billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), translating to 46.30million liters/day, across the country in the period under review.

“The 66th edition of the NNPC MFOR highlights NNPC’s activities for the period of January 2020 to January 2021. It is published in line with the Corporation’s commitment to the tenets of Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence.

“The Corporation has sustained effective communication with its stakeholders through the publication of the report on its website, independent online news platforms and national dailies,” it added.