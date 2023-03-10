NNPP: Kwankwaso Shines In Kano Politics With 17 House Of Rep Seats, Others

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The New Nigeria Peoples Party and its 2023 Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are apparently holding sway in Kano State with the party clearing 17 out of 24 House of Representatives seats in the state.

Advertisement

The NNPP members-elect visited Kwankwaso on Friday to show their appreciation.

“It was a moment of delight to have received seventeen of our House of Reps Members-Elect from Kano State, under the platform of the NNPP, as they presented their Certificates of Return to me,” Kwankwaso stated while receiving the winners.

He expressed optimism that the NNPP’s popularity will spread to other states of the federation during the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

“With supplementary elections to be held in some constituencies. And, with the forthcoming Gubernatorial/State Assembly elections, it’s my hope that our party will continue spreading its wings across the country. I congratulate the newly elected representatives, and I urge them to justify their people’s confidence in them,” he stated on Friday via his Facebook page.

The NNPP leader gained more political grounds on Friday when the Supreme Court sacked former Kano State governor and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, as the NNPP Senator-Elect for Kano Central Senatorial District.

Advertisement

The apex court upheld the candidacy of Malam Rufai Hanga by aligning with the decisions of a lower court which faulted Shekarau’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party following his rift with Kwankwaso.

The NNPP won 2 out of the 3 senatorial elections held in the state.