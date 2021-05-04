No Comments On Parent’s Divorce-Bill Gates Daughter

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Jennifer, the eldest daughter of Co- Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has described the divorce of her parents as ‘a challenging stretch of time for the whole family’.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jennifer said she would not speak much on the divorce of her parents but called for support as members of the Gates family navigate through the next phase of their lives.

The post reads; “Hi friends, by now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating.

“It’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so.

“I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me.”

She further appreciated the general public for understanding their desire for privacy as they navigate through the next phase of their lives

THE WHISTLER had reported that American billionaire and Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, and his wife, Melinda, ended their marriage of 27 years.

The couple announced this in a joint statement on Monday.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” read separate tweets posted on Bill and Melinda’s Twitter accounts.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill Gates is currently worth $130bn and together with his wife they run the Gates Foundation which fights poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.