No Plan To Stop Salaries Of Teachers in Public Mission Schools – Anambra Govt

378 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Management of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, (ASUBEB) has distanced itself from claims that teachers in public mission schools in the state will no longer be paid by the state government.

In a statement signed by the Chair lady of ASUBEB, Dr. Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi in Awka the state capital on Thursday, the government said that the claim is unfounded, false and should be disregarded.

Advertisement

She said: “The Attention of the Management of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, (ASUBEB) has been drawn to the unfounded voice Note/information circulating on various WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms in time to come that Teachers in Public Mission Schools will no longer be paid by Anambra State Government

“That information is false and should be disregarded.”

She maintained that the management of ASUBEB never discussed that Anambra State will stop paying salaries of mission public school teachers and maintained that all public schools in the state will be fully funded by the government.

The statement partly reads, “There was no meeting at ASUBEB which discussed that teachers in public mission schools will no longer be paid by Anambra State Government.

Advertisement

“Both public mission schools and public public schools are being funded and will continue to be funded by Anambra State government. Recall that Mr governor handed a huge amount of money to heads of the different churches to take care of their schools.

“Mr Governor’s approval to recruit additional 3000 teachers to be posted to public public Schools is only to improve public sector education across the state so that the children of the poorest of the poor will have access to quality education. It doesn’t in any way undermine the mission public.

“The General public should disregard this mischievous information by unscrupulous person(s) going viral on social media platforms.

“Anambra State Government is committed to improving Educational sector both public mission and public public Schools in the State.”

Recall that the State Governor, Charles Soludo, had on 5th of October gave a total sum of N1.524bn in grants to public mission schools in the state.