Nollywood Actor Romanus Amuta Is Dead

Nollywood has again been thrown into mourning as a veteran actor, Romanus Amuta, popularly known as ‘Natty’ in ‘New Masquerade’ is dead.

Amuta died on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at the age of 79 after a protracted illness.

The New Masquerade was one of the most popular soaps of the 1980s.

The news of his death was confirmed by his first son, Chukwuma Amuta, during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu.

He described the actor as a caring father who did his best to raise his children.

“Yes! My father died this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness,” he said.

The deceased hailed from Ukana in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. He worked with Daily Times Newspapers before venturing into the movie Industry.

He came into the limelight after featuring in the ‘New Masquerade’ which was one of the most popular TV series in the 80s.

Amuta also starred in several Nollywood movies including ‘Lion Finger’ (2003), ‘Eagles Bride’ (2005), and ‘Ijele’ (1999).

However, in 2009 his blistering career underwent a setback after he had a stroke.

Later at the time, rumours suggesting he had died swirled on numerous occasions but his family dismissed the claims.

In 2014, Chukwuma had denied the claim, saying, “I am surprised to hear such a fallacious rumour. It is true that my dad had a stroke some five years ago, that is 2009. Presently, he is clinically stable and he is recovering well.”

The late actor is survived by his wife, Cordelia, and six children.