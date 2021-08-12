Nollywood Actor Stanley Okoro Dies of Food Poisoning

Barely 48 Hours after Rich Oganiru’s death, the Nollywood industry has lost another Actor, Stanley Okoro.

Okoro who is popularly known as ‘Rabbi O Rabbi’ was reported to have died of suspected food poisoning on Wednesday August 11 2021.

The actor who is known for his comic roles in Nollywood movies, also made a living while working as an event compere before his death.

Following the sad development, his colleagues and fans have taken to social media to mourn his demise.

The actor made a post via his Instagram page @officialrabbio a day before he was reported dead

“If money when u get no fit solve your problem, my brother chop,” the post reads.

The comic actor had featured in over 50 movies which include, the Pocket Book, Royal Tigress, The Visitor, The Prophet, My Calabar Wife, Jonny Goes To School, Village Wahala, and Widow’s Money among others.

Recall THE WHISTLER had reported that the Nigerian entertainment industry had lost no fewer than 13 celebrities within a space of eight months covering January to August this year.

Those that have been lost to the cold hands of death this year are Rich Oganiru, Racheal Oniga, Sound Sultan, Rachel Bakam, Felix Odey, Victor Decker, Ifey Onwuemen, Bruno Iwuoha, Dan Nkoloagu; Jim Lawson, Ernest Asuzu, Sadiq Daba, and David Mela.