Landlord’s Family Was The Target — Resident Speaks On Abuja Estate Attack

Femi, a resident of an estate attacked on Sunday in Abuja, has revealed that family members of one of the landlords in the estate were the primary targets of the assailants.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road, Kubwa, was attacked on Sunday night by armed men.

The assailants abducted the landlord’s wife and three children, including a six-month-old, during the attack that took place in the Zone 5 area of the estate.

It was the second attack on the estate within the last one year.

THE WHISTLER had reported how bandits abducted some residents of the estate during an attack on December 6, 2022, and demanded N1 billion to release their victims.

While giving an account of what happened on Sunday, the resident told THE WHISTLER that the operation was well calculated and was aimed at the family of a landlord who lived among his tenants.

“The victims lived in the compound with their tenants. The woman is the wife of the owner of the house. They had moved in about a month ago. The abductors left other tenants untouched and went straight to kidnap the landlord’s family with children, including an infant.

“The tenants in the compound said they (the assailants) specifically told them they did not come for them, and then went straight to the woman’s house and carried her and the children, including the infant. But I can’t say if they are four in total or not.”

Femi recalled how he had advised his mother to always close her shop by 6 pm and remain indoors following the previous attack that saw the abduction of about 10 residents of the estate, including his sister.

“When I returned from my trip yesterday morning, because of the incident from last December when my sister was kidnapped on December 6th, I advised my mom and sister to close the shop by 7 pm and keep the gate shut until 8 am the next day.

“Yesterday, around 6 pm, my mom suggested closing the gate, but I wanted to enjoy the fresh air outside. While chatting with a neighbour, I noticed five strange men from a distance at 8 pm. Immediately, I knew they weren’t our usual security guards, prompting me to head indoors.

“As we stood up to move inside, the men split up, two to the left and three others to the right. On sensing trouble, I asked someone nearby to check on them. He saw guns and confirmed my suspicion.

“I contacted a security guard, who confirmed they weren’t part of our team and alerted the others.

“Meanwhile, when I went inside to warn my mom not to go outside before our guards arrived, the abductors had already taken the victims, using the same hilly path they’d used during my sister’s kidnapping last year.

“This incident happened just five blocks away from our house. The new estate chairman had visited the compound,” Femi told THE WHISTLER

When contacted by THE WHISTLER the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said, “At the moment, I don’t have details (but) I will confirm and get back as soon as possible please.”