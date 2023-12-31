Nottingham Forest Defeat Manchester United To Put Sacking Pressure On Ten Hag

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday night to pile pressure on manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutchman heaved a sigh of relief when the Red Devils came back from a 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday and there was a hope of a turnaround.

But, the team produced another poor performance to record their 14th loss of the campaign against the struggling hosts.

Nicolas Dominguez gave Nottingham Forest the lead in the 64th minute before Rashford took advantage of an error from Matt Turner to equalise for Manchester United in the 78th minutes.

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga provided the assist for Morgan Gibbs-White to score the winning goal in the 82nd minute to earn Nottingham Forest their first Premier League win over the Red Devils in 29 years.

Manchester United have now lost four matches in December.

Ten Hag has blamed injuries for the team’s poor form and hopes the team can improve when the injured players return.

Ten Hag said:”We have to make our performances consistent and have to do better, A game is 90 minutes and we have to invest from the first minute on.

“First half performance was ok. We invested to do less in the final third. I think we should have created more.

“The second half we had moments when we conceded goals. Then we come back in the game and I think the game was ours and we went for 2-1 and then we conceded. We had our moments but it was not good enough to win here.

“We are hopeful that many players will be back in the new year and they will strengthen the team and the squad.

“We know the reasons why it is not working. No team can deal with so many issues and injuries we have had.

“We should still have done better and we have depth in the squad. When you have so many injuries, the depth is not enough.”

Nottingham Forest’s newly appointed manager, Nuno Espirito Santo credited his players for the impressive win.

Espirito Santo said: “Let’s celebrate. Enjoy the moment because it’s well deserved.

“I think it was a good performance. We started well, we controlled well and defended compact. We had good spells in possession. In the second half, we went for it and created some combinations. The first goal is very nice. Knowing to achieve that space you have to combine. The composure of the finish too, it was a beautiful goal.

“I didn’t do anything, honestly. What we are trying to do is to create an idea. The talent is there so it’s the confidence to play. It’s our responsibility in how we defend. But they have to believe in the idea. The spaces was there and it’s a credit to the players because we are only here for 11 days and they are the ones really working very hard

Manchester United fans have taken to Social Media to voice their frustrations after another damaging defeat.

Callum Castel wrote on X: “Manchester United spent a combined £158m on Antony and Hojlund, who have 1 goal involvement between them in the Premier League this season, Anthony Elanga came through their academy and they sold him to #NFFC for £15m. He has 10 PL goal involvements this season”.

Welbeast wrote on X: “It’s only December and I have watched Manchester United lose 14 times. More of this next year please Ten Hag. We love you and we appreciate the job you’re doing. Keep it up”.

AFC Ajax wrote on X: “In 1.5 years Erik ten Hag has completely failed to make his side look like a competitive team when it comes to away games in the Premier League. Manchester United are way too easily dominated by clubs both top and bottom of the league”.