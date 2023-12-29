NSCDC Decorates 1,000 Newly Promoted Officers In FCT

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has decorated about 1,000 newly promoted officers.

The decoration was done on Friday at headquarters of the command in Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja, during its 2023 end of year fiesta.

The officers were amond 21,000 personnel promoted out of the 29,000 that wrote promotion examinations.

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant-General of the Corps, advocated for their promotions on the grounds of prolonged stagnation many officers faced over the years.

Following the examinations, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the promotion board approved the promotion of 21,000 personnel.

Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the FCT Command, lauded the Minister of Interior and the commandant general for facilitating the promotions.

He encouraged the newly decorated officers to exhibit diligence in their duties, reassuring those who did not receive promotions that efforts are underway to address existing promotion backlogs.

Within the FCT Command, those promoted include five senior officers advancing from Assistant Commandants to Deputy Commandants, and over 20 officers progressing from Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commandants.