NUC Boss Resigns From Office After Threat From NANS

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has announced his resignation from the commission.

Rasheed, who made the announcement during the approval of the Kogi State University Kabba, in Abuja on Monday, said this would enable him to return to class as his primary assignment.

He said he would continue his lecturing job at the Bayero University Kano, from where

he was appointed after spending seven years in the commission.

Rasheed, a Nigerian academic, administrator, and professor of English, was Vice-Chancellor, of Bayero University Kano between 2010-2015, and assumed office as the executive secretary of the commission in 2016 upon appointment by the last Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

During his tenure as ES, Rasheed approved the highest number of private universities.

This comes barely a month after THE WHISTLER reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called for Rasheed’s resignation over the skyrocketing tuition fees across Nigerian universities.

The body stated that students across the nation are struggling to cope with the financial burden imposed on them through incessant fee hikes.

They said their call for the resignation of the NUC Executive Secretary is based on the belief that a change in leadership is necessary to rectify the current state of affairs.