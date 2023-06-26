Calabar: Dead Bodies Of ABU, NDU, UNIUYO Medical Students Found Days After Drowning At Marina Resort

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The bodies of three medical students who went missing on Saturday after a boat mishap at the Marina Resort Area in Calabar, Cross River State, have been recovered on Monday by the marine unit of the Cross River Police Command.

The deceased students, identified as two males and a female, respectively hailed from Ahmadu Bello University, Niger Delta University, and the University of Uyo.

The bodies were found in collaboration with local residents around the Marina Resort Area in Calabar, as confirmed by Mr. Gyogen Grima, the Commissioner of Police for Cross River State.

Addressing journalists at the resort, Grima said “Today, I want to let you know that the three bodies have been recovered and have been delivered to us.

“When the bodies were sighted, our Marine Police raced to the scene and with joint effort, the bodies were recovered and we are taking them to where they will be preserved for now.

“The governor is already taking some actions as you can see the resort was shut down yesterday, that is to tell you that this incident is being taken seriously.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that 14 medical students were said to have embarked on a boat cruise at the resort when the unfortunate incident took place.

Eleven of them, who were part of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA), were rescued. They had travelled from various universities across the country to attend the NIMSA annual Health Week in Calabar.

During their exploration of the city, they visited the Marina Resort, where the boat mishap took place.